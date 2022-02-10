Entry requirements for Europe: Explanation of half-term holiday travel restrictions in Spain, France, Italy, and Greece

Half-term holiday travel restrictions in Spain, France, Italy, and Greece are explained.

France, Portugal, and Greece have all announced that they will no longer require fully vaccinated people to undergo testing.

Traveling to Europe is finally becoming more straightforward – at least for those who are fully vaccinated – and just in time for the February half-term.

Clément Beaune, France’s Europe minister, has announced that Covid tests for fully vaccinated visitors will be phased out across the EU as soon as this week.

Booster shots could become mandatory for all travelers entering the EU after nine months under a new EU protocol set to be announced in the coming days.

In the meantime, France, Portugal, and Greece have already announced that testing requirements for fully vaccinated people will be phased out.

Here are the most recent Covid entry rules for quarantine-free travel to the UK’s favorite European holiday destinations ahead of the half-term holidays.

To enter Spain, anyone over the age of 12 must be fully vaccinated.

There will be no testing.

Boosters: Required after the initial course for a period of 270 days.

Children aged 12 and up are not eligible for an exemption or testing.

France has announced that it will soon end its mandatory testing requirement for fully vaccinated travelers.

A precise date has yet to be announced.

To enter France, everyone over the age of 18 must be fully vaccinated.

Negative PCR or antigen test results obtained 48 hours prior to departure.

Boosters are a no-no.

Children: Any minors traveling with vaccinated adults are subjected to the same precautions.

All limitations do not apply to children under the age of twelve.

All people over the age of 18 must be fully vaccinated.

Yes, there is testing.

You must show evidence of a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of entering Italy OR a negative antigen test taken within 24 hours of entering Italy, regardless of vaccination status.

Boosters are required after the initial course for a period of 270 days.

Children: If they are traveling with a fully vaccinated parent, children aged 17 and under do not need to quarantine.

Children under the age of six are not subjected to any testing.

Greece removed the requirement for fully vaccinated travelers to undergo testing on Monday, February 7th.

Vaccines will now have a 270-day shelf life.

Unvaccinated travelers aged 5 and up must take a PCR test within 72 hours of arriving in Greece, or a negative antigen test within 24 hours of arriving in Greece.

Boosters include:

