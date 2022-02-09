Entry requirements for Europe: Explanation of half-term holiday travel restrictions in Spain, France, Italy, and Greece

France, Portugal, and Greece have all announced that testing requirements for fully vaccinated people will be phased out.

Traveling to Europe is finally becoming more straightforward – at least for those who are fully vaccinated – and just in time for the February half-term.

Clément Beaune, France’s Europe minister, has announced that Covid tests for fully vaccinated visitors will be phased out across the EU as soon as this week.

Booster shots could become mandatory for all travelers entering the EU after nine months as part of a new EU protocol that will be announced in the coming days.

Meanwhile, France, Portugal, and Greece have already announced that testing requirements for fully vaccinated people will be phased out.

Here are the most recent Covid entry rules for quarantine-free travel to the UK’s favorite European holiday destinations ahead of the half-term holidays.

To enter Spain, anyone over the age of 12 must be fully vaccinated.

No tests were carried out.

Boosters are required after the initial course for a period of 270 days.

Children aged 12 and up are not eligible for an exemption or testing.

France has announced that it will soon end its mandatory testing requirement for fully vaccinated travelers.

There has yet to be a specific date set.

To enter France, anyone over the age of 18 must be fully vaccinated.

Negative PCR or antigen test results obtained 48 hours prior to departure.

No boosters.

Children: Any minors traveling with vaccinated adults face the same precautions.

All restrictions are waived for children under the age of twelve.

All people over the age of 18 must be fully vaccinated.

Yes, there is testing.

You must show evidence of a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of entering Italy OR a negative antigen test taken within 24 hours of entering Italy, regardless of vaccination status.

Boosters: Required after the initial course for a period of 270 days.

Children: If they are traveling with a fully vaccinated parent, children under the age of 17 do not need to quarantine.

All testing is prohibited for children under the age of six.

Greece removed the requirement for fully vaccinated travelers to be tested on Monday, February 7th.

It also established a 270-day vaccine expiry rule.

Unvaccinated travelers aged 5 and up must take a PCR test within 72 hours of arriving in Greece, or a negative antigen test within 24 hours.

Boosters are:

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Europe entry requirements: Half-term holiday travel restrictions in Spain, France, Italy and Greece explained