Envoy: Germany has a’moral’ obligation to provide weapons to Ukraine.

According to the envoy, Germany has a’moral’ obligation to supply Ukraine with weapons.

According to the Ukrainian ambassador, arms deliveries can deter Russia from launching a new attack.

BERLIN (Germany)

Ukraine demanded on Monday that Germany unblock arms sales to the country in order to deter Russia from launching another attack.

Andrij Melnyk, the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, told local media that his country is facing a real threat of Russian invasion.

“Kyiv expects massive military support from Germany to prevent (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s imminent attack,” he told the Funke media group.

Due to Nazi crimes committed during World War II, Melnyk believes Germany bears the same historical responsibility for Ukraine as it does for Israel.

“We expect the German government to drop its blockade — which is morally repugnant — and provide Ukraine with the defensive weapons it requires immediately,” he said.

Despite its strong political and economic support for Ukraine, Germany has so far been opposed to arms sales to the country and has also blocked arms supplies to Ukraine through NATO’s procurement agency.

The Ukrainian government has stated repeatedly that the NATO-purchased weapons will be solely defensive in nature and will be used to defend the country against aggression.

Russia has recently amassed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine’s border, raising concerns that the Kremlin is planning another military offensive against its former Soviet ally.

NATO allies accuse Russia of attempting to destabilize Ukraine by arming separatist forces in the country’s eastern regions.