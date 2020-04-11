Envoy showcases China’s success in fight against COVID-19

UNITED NATIONS, April 8 (Xinhua) — China’s UN ambassador on Wednesday wrote to General Assembly President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and all permanent representatives and permanent observers to the United Nations to introduce China’s fight against COVID-19 and its cooperation with the international community.

The letter by Ambassador Zhang Jun outlines major actions and important experience of China in the fight against the pandemic, according to China’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

Under the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China and the Chinese government, and with tremendous sacrifice, 1.4 billion Chinese people have united together in the fight against the pandemic, and achieved important periodic results in 83 days, says the letter.

China introduced “early detection, early reporting, early isolation and early treatment” as the guidelines for prevention and control, and the approach of admitting patients in severe conditions to facilities where the best resources and professionals are pooled, the effectiveness of both have been proven, it says.

China mobilized medical workers across the country to support Hubei Province. A total of 346 medical teams of more than 42,600 medical workers were sent. Two special hospitals were built within 10 days separately and 16 temporary hospitals converted from public venues were built in Wuhan, demonstrating China’s speed and effectiveness.

With tenacious efforts, no new confirmed cases in the mainland of China were reported for the first time on March 18, it says.

The letter illustrates in detail China’s open, transparent and responsible attitude toward the virus, according to the Chinese Mission.

After cases of pneumonia of unknown cause were first detected in Wuhan City on Dec. 27, 2019, China immediately conducted an investigation and pathogen identification. As from Jan. 3, 2020, China has been giving timely updates about the pneumonia outbreak to the World Health Organization (WHO) and foreign countries, including the United States, and sharing the genome sequence of the novel coronavirus.

China received a field visit by the China-WHO joint expert team. China’s National Health Commission updated the epidemic information on a daily basis. Under the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council of China, 65 press conferences had been held on a wide range of topics, including epidemic prevention and control, treatment, and scientific research. The Foreign Ministry held briefings and provided updates to diplomatic missions in China.

China is sharing all of its experience with the international community, says the letter.

Technical documents such as prevention and control protocols and diagnosis and treatment protocols have been shared with more than 100 countries and more than 10 international and regional organizations. China has established an online knowledge center on COVID-19 and a pool of experts for international cooperation, and held more than 40 virtual technical meetings with over 100 countries and regions.

China has decided to donate 20 million U.S. dollars to the WHO to support its international cooperation in the fight against COVID-19, it says.

The letter also demonstrates the enormous contribution China has made to international cooperation against the pandemic, according to the Chinese Mission.

As of March 31, the Chinese government had provided material assistance, including surgical face masks, N95 face masks, protective suits, nucleic acid testing reagent, ventilators, to 120 countries and four international organizations, says the letter.

Chinese local governments have donated medical supplies to more than 50 countries. Chinese businesses have donated medical supplies to more than 100 countries and international organizations, it says.

As of April 7, China had sent 11 medical expert teams to Italy, Serbia, Cambodia, Pakistan, Iran, Iraq, Laos, Venezuela and the Philippines. Some Chinese provinces also sent medical expert teams abroad, it says.

Defeating COVID-19 requires all member states to strengthen confidence, take concrete action in a responsible manner, respect science and facts, and address the challenge with solidarity and collaboration. China resolutely rejects any discrimination or stigmatization against states, peoples or individuals, says the letter.

In the face of this tremendous test on humankind, the international community must collectively fight the pandemic and work toward a community of shared future for mankind, says the letter.