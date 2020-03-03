Envoy underscores China’s progress in COVID-19 fight, efforts to meet development targets

UNITED NATIONS, March 2 (Xinhua) — China’s UN envoy on Monday underscored his country’s progress in the fight against COVID-19 and its efforts to meet the development targets of this year.

To battle COVID-19, “the most comprehensive, strict and thorough prevention and control measures have been taken” and “the world has witnessed the strong resolve of the Chinese government, the power of a united Chinese nation and the strength of China’s system,” said Zhang Jun, China’s permanent representative to the UN and the UN Security Council’s president for March, during a press briefing on the council’s work.

He also mentioned the touching stories of Chinese medical workers and people from all walks of life who are fighting the epidemic with dedication and sacrifice. “With China’s hard efforts, the positive momentum is growing in the work of prevention and control.”

Zhang said that China will continue to carry out international cooperation in an open, transparent and responsible manner. “COVID-19 is a common challenge facing the entire humanity. China is fighting not just for itself, but also for the world.”

He said China is highly commended by the UN, the World Health Organization and the international community for the huge sacrifice it has made and the positive results it has achieved.

In particular, he noted, China treats its own people and people of other countries in the same way and implements prevention and control measures in an indiscriminate manner.

“Guided by the vision of a community of a shared future, China is doing everything possible to contain the epidemic within its borders, and at the same time, following very closely the changing situation in other parts of the world,” said Zhang.

He also said China is sharing experience with relevant countries and international organizations, and is providing them with necessary assistance, contributing to the joint response to the outbreak and the maintenance of global public health security.

Talking about China’s development targets amid COVID-19 fears, Zhang said as the world’s second largest economy, China is keenly aware of its responsibility and is taking a series of strong measures, including policy support in the fiscal, financial, taxation and industrial fields, to facilitate the public to return to work and enable the resumption of industrial production in an orderly fashion to boost the economy.

The Chinese economy enjoys strong resilience, broad domestic markets and a sound industrial foundation, and its positive trend remains unchanged, he said, adding that China will minimize the impact of the outbreak and work hard to meet this year’s targets for economic and social development.