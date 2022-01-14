EON Next has apologized for sending customers polyester socks with instructions on how to stay warm.

EON Next has apologized for sending customers polyester socks with tips on how to stay warm.

The message comes just one day after Ovo Energy apologized for advising people to cuddle their pets or do star jumps to stay warm.

After sending customers pairs of polyester socks with advice on how to stay warm, energy supplier EON Next was forced to apologize to its customers.

The footwear was sent to 30,000 customers who had previously expressed an interest in energy conservation and came with a message encouraging them to turn down their thermostats and reduce carbon emissions.

Customers who received the socks took to social media to criticize the company, with some calling the stunt “humorous” and the promotion a “pitiful” package.

It comes after Ovo Energy was forced to issue an apology on Thursday for a letter to customers urging customers to keep warm by cuddling their pets or performing star jumps.

After sending out the socks, EON Next, a subsidiary of German energy giant EON, apologized “extremely.”

“If you recently received a pair of socks from us, we’d like to say we’re incredibly sorry for how we’ve made some people feel,” the EON Next official twitter account wrote.

This mailing should have been stopped because of the seriousness of the current challenges that many people are facing, and we apologize.”

Customers who received the socks had previously participated in an energy-saving campaign.

The socks were “in no way designed to detract from the seriousness of the current energy crisis” or the work EON Next has been doing “to lessen its impact on our customers,” an EON Next spokesman told The Guardian.

So, with energy bills about to skyrocket, @[email protected] decides that the best thing to do is send customers (in this case, my mother) a pair of socks…..Just think of the cost, both financially and environmentally, of this stunt???????? pic.twitter.comTG11vB8G5x

“This campaign was launched last year as a fun way to encourage people to think about ‘lightening their carbon footprint,’ and has nothing to do with the current challenges many people are facing,” the spokesman explained.

