Epatante romps home to Champion Hurdle victory at Cheltenham 2020

Epatante was the star of the show on the opening day at Cheltenham 2020, romping home to glory in the much-anticipated Champion Hurdle.

Barry Geraghty’s horse was a huge favourite (2/1) coming into Tuesday’s big race at the festival and didn’t disappoint.

Petit Mouchoir led for the majority of the race, while Darver Star also looked like causing an upset at one stage.

But in the end it was Epatante who produced a sensational victory, backing up the bookies’ odds by showing a great turn of foot to cruise home ahead of Sharjah – who took second place.

Darver Star eventually secured third place in a Champion Hurdle that certainly lived up to expectations.

Geraghty was absolutely delighted with Epatante’s performance, admitting he had concerns leading up to the race.

“I thought after riding Chantry House in the first it was too slow for her, I thought she’d struggle,” he said.

“I was worried about it all week. But every step of the way she was a dream.

“She missed one or two because she was wanting to get on with it and trying to take them on so I was always trying to keep a lid on her and let her pop. It’s brilliant.”

Fans flocked to Cheltenham Racecourse in their thousands to watch Epatante win the Champion Hurdle despite fears over the coronavirus outbreak.

Organisers of the festival, the Jockey Club, have introduced a number of measures to keep the deadly virus at bay – such as setting up several hand-sanitiser stations.

Elsewhere today, Shishkin romped home to victory in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, with Abacadabras coming in second and Chantry House taking third place.

Nico de Boinville rode to glory with the six-year-old, who is trained by Nicky Henderson.

Put The Kettle On then came out on top in the Ankle Chase, beating Fakir D’Oudaries and Rouge Vif to the main prize.

Despite winning four of her previous five starts over fences, the Henry de Bromhead-trained mare was 16/1 to emerge victorious in her first competitive appearance since landing the Arkle Trophy Trial in November.

And in the Ultima Handicap Chase, The Conditional saw off competition from Kildisart and Discorama to clinch first place.

Willy Mullins’ Benie Des Dieux was a 4/7 favourite to win the Mares’ Hurdle, but was beaten in the end by Honeysuckle – who was a decent outside bet at around 9/4.

The Novices Handicap Chase followed that one, which saw 4/1 favourite Imperial Aura ease to success ahead of Galvin and Hold The Note.

And the final race on Tuesday at Cheltenham 2020 was the National Hunt chase, won by 12/1 outsider Ravenhill.

Lord Du Mesnil ran Jamie Codd’s horse close, while Carefully Selected fell at the last when beaten.