Epic Games Throws Shade At Apple With ‘Nineteen Eighty-Fortnite’ Short

In a case of art imitating art (and mocking it), Epic Games has just released a short that mocks an iconic moment from Apple’s past in the wake of the former’s suit against the latter.

Epic Games is suing Apple after the latter removed “Fortnite” from the App Store when Epic Games introduced a new way to purchase the in-game currency that is V-Bucks.

Players are now allowed to bypass Apple’s payment system for a discount, therefore those who choose to buy directly through Epic Games would then pay less for V-Bucks. Apple claims that the new payment system was “not reviewed or approved by Apple” as the reason they removed “Fortnite” from the App Store.

In the wake of the subsequent lawsuit that Epic Games has filed against Apple, it debuted a video called “Nineteen Eighty-Fortnite,” directly mocking Apple’s “1984” Super Bowl ad directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ridley Scott, notes The Verge.

A caricature of a giant apple appears on a screen while preaching to a soulless, black-and-white audience similar to how charismatic politicians of old used to. “Today, we celebrate the anniversary of the platform unification directives,” says the apple in a menacing voice.

For years, they have given us their songs, their labor, their dreams. In exchange, we have taken our tribute, our profits, our control. This power is ours and ours alone. We shall prevail,” the apple says echoing what was said in the old “1984” ad.

While the speech is being given, a colorful female character is running towards the screen with a rainbow-colored pickaxe similar to those found in “Fortnite.” As the speech ends, the female throws the pickaxe at the screen like the woman threw the hammer in “1984.”

After the pickaxe shatters the screen, a message scrolls up: “Epic Games has defied the App Store Monopoly. In retaliation, Apple is blocking Fortnite from a billion devices. Join the fight to stop 2020 from becoming “1984.” And then, the hashtag #FreeFortnite appears.

This video is now showing on loop on the Fortnite Twitch and YouTube channels. More than 990,272 have watched it on YouTube as of 10:20 p.m. ET.

In light of the civil antitrust lawsuit filed by Epic Games against Apple and the two antitrust investigations Apple is facing in the European Union, suffice it to say that the outcome of these will likely affect the tech industry in a huge way.

After the video aired, Epic launched a #FreeFortnite website explaining its position.