Epiphany is celebrated by Ethiopian Orthodox Christians.

Thousands of Orthodox Christians in Addis Ababa’s capital beat drums and sang religious songs to commemorate the day.

ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIAN REPUBLIC

Thousands of Ethiopian Orthodox Christians beat drums and sang religious songs in the capital Addis Ababa on Wednesday to celebrate Epiphany.

Ethiopia’s commemoration of Jesus’ baptism, which began on Monday afternoon and was marked throughout the country, was inscribed by UNESCO in 2019 as one of the world’s highly valued intangible cultural heritage.

The priests who carried the Holy Tablets (replicas of the Ark of Covenant) of the city’s 80 churches to designated public spaces in various parts of the capital were accompanied by Orthodox Christians, who make up 43% of Ethiopia’s estimated 120 million population.

The main celebration, however, took place at the city’s open-air Jan Meda sports venue on Wednesday, with a large police presence.

The Patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church (EOC), Abune Mathias, was unable to attend this year’s celebration due to illness.

The participants were sprinkled with holy water by the priests.

Epiphany, according to Bishop Melke Tsadik, is the embodiment of a belief and a culture of unity and togetherness.

“We will keep the celebration’s originality, as well as Ethiopia’s peace and unity,” he added.

Ayele Neguse, who attended the event, told Anadolu Agency that this year’s colorful commemoration of Jesus’ baptism will help lift our spirits, which have been depressed by the war.

“We pray for the church’s peace and unity,” he said.

The Orthodox Christmas season begins on the Epiphany day, which is later than December 25.

Due to different traditional calendars, the date for many other Christians is December 25.

It commemorates Jesus’ baptism in the Jordan River and is one of the Orthodox Church’s most important holidays.