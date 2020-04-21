ePremier League Kicks off Today so Football Fans Can Stop Moping About for Five Minutes

What is life without football? As an expert on all things ball-related, not being able to watch millionaires play a spot of footie in matching outfits has been a burden we’ve all had to shoulder while the season has been inexplicably put on hold. But thank Christ for video games, where we can finally focus on the important things in life again thanks to the ePremier League Invitational tournament.

Representatives from all 20 Premier League clubs will come together to duke it out in FIFA 20. The competition will run for the duration of the week, and the first round one kicks off today with eight team representatives going head to head. There are five rounds in total, with semi-finals/ finals taking place on Saturday, April 25.

Fans can tune in to watch on the Premier League website and app as well as its YouTube, Facebook and Twitter channels. You can also see the festivities over on the Sky Sports YouTube and Twitch channels, and the Football Daily YouTube channel. There are four matches a day that will start airing at 12pm from today until Friday. The prize fund is going straight to the NHS so it’s all for a good cause, and we may see some drama from fossilised old men who don’t understand how eSports work and will potentially rage quit or start casually mouthing off with racial slurs in the middle of a stream.

You can check out the details of the ePL Invitational draw below:

Round 1

21 April (from 12:00 BST)

1A John McGinn (AVL) v Neal Maupay (BHA)

1B Josh Franceschi (ARS) v Nathaniel Chalobah (WAT)

1C Dwight McNeil (BUR) v Ryan Fredericks (WHU)

1D Philip Billing (BOU) v Angus Gunn (SOU)

Last 16

22 April (from 12:00 BST)

2A Raheem Sterling (MCI) v Wilfried Zaha (CRY)

2B Tom Grennan (MUN) v Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV)

2C Reece James (CHE) v Andre Gomes (EVE)

2D Moussa Sissoko (TOT) v Christian Atsu (NEW)

23 April (from 12:00 BST)

2E Diogo Jota (WOL) v Wilfred Ndidi (LEI)

2F Todd Cantwell (NOR) v Lys Mousset (SHU)

2G Winner 1A v Winner 1D

2H Winner 1B v Winner 1C

Quarter-finals

24 April (from 12:00 BST)

QF1 Winner 2B v Winner 2D

QF2 Winner 2C v Winner 2A

QF3 Winner 2E v Winner 2F

QF4 Winner 2G v Winner 2H

Semi-finals/Final

25 April (from 15:00 BST)

SF1 Winner QF1 v Winner QF2

SF2 Winner QF3 v Winner QF4

Final Winner SF1 v Winner SF2