Epstein pilot claims Trump flew on Lolita Express plane as ‘black book’ claims emerge in Ghislaine Maxwell trial LIVE.

LIVE coverage of the Ghislaine Maxwell trial – An Epstein pilot claims Trump flew on the Lolita Express plane as ‘black book’ claims surface.

The sex trafficking trial of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged “madam” Ghislaine Maxwell began on Monday, and Epstein’s former pilot Lawrence Visoski, who is testifying for the prosecution, claimed that former President Donald Trump flew on Epstein’s plane.

During cross examination, Visoski was asked about the passengers on Epstein’s Gulf Stream plane, and he confirmed that Trump, Prince Andrew, and former President Bill Clinton had all traveled on it.

“I remember President Trump, but there aren’t many people who are associated with him,” the pilot told the jury.

Prosecutors claim that Maxwell owned an address book containing the contact information of the alleged victims, which she and Epstein used.

A former employee at Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion will testify about the book in court.

The judge said she will decide whether the jury can see any of the book after hearing the testimony.

The news comes after false reports of a press ban in the courtroom surfaced.

Online trolls claimed there was a “gag order” prohibiting coverage of the trial before it even began, but according to Newsweek, there is no such order in place for the trial.

As Maxwell responds to six charges relating to the trafficking and abuse of four victims, the case could see explosive revelations from Epstein’s murky world.

Maxwell is accused of obtaining girls for Epstein and, on several occasions, participating in the abuse herself.

Prosecutors claim she and Epstein abused girls as young as 14 years old.

Maxwell’s lawyers will try to argue that her relationship with Epstein was exaggerated.

For the latest news and updates, visit Ghislaine Maxwell’s live blog…

THE EXPRESS OF ‘LOLITA’

Epstein’s VIP friends, including Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, are said to have flown on the Boeing 727.

On Tuesday, it was introduced as evidence in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite accused of “serving up” girls to Epstein.

Maxwell was Epstein’s “number two,” according to pilot Larry Visoski, who said he called him frequently to schedule flights.

EPSTEIN ‘LOVED IT WHEN HE WAS HARDLY MASSAGED.’

Jane added that Epstein wants to be massaged “hard,” which would include acts such as “twisting his nipples.”

Jane’s clothes and singing lessons would be paid for by Epstein, according to the court.

Jane claimed she flew on his private jet with the couple to visit properties in New York and New Mexico.

And the couple is said to have discussed their high-profile social circle, mentioning names like Donald Trump and Bill Clinton…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]