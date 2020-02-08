Equinor Q4 profit beats forecast amid oilfield startup

OSLO, Feb 6 – Norway’s Equinor reported a smaller-than-expected drop in fourth-quarter profits on Thursday as the startup of a major new oilfield partly mitigated the impact from weak European gas markets.

The Oslo-listed company’s adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell to $3.55 billion in the fourth quarter from $4.39 billion in the same period of 2018. A poll of 25 analysts compiled by Equinor had forecast adjusted EBIT of $3.37 billion. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)