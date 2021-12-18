Erasmus students are hosted at the Finnish Embassy in Turkey.

ANKARA (Turkey)

The Finnish Embassy in Istanbul hosted students who have visited or will visit the Scandinavian country as part of the Erasmus exchange program.

Finnish Ambassador Ari Maki, speaking at the event, described the Erasmus program as a “European success story,” noting that participants benefit from the experience while institutions build bridges between countries.

Former students who had visited Finland previously spoke at the Ankara gathering about their experiences there.

Between 2004 and 2020, 2,300 Turkish Erasmus students visited Finland, while 491 Finnish students visited Turkey as part of the program, which encompasses all EU member states as well as Turkey, according to Maki.

He went on to say that the program had helped younger generations cross borders for 37 years.

Ecem Gafuroglu, a graduate student from Middle East Technical University, and Basak Ayna, a student from Gazi University in Ankara, both agreed that their time at the University of Eastern Finland in 2018 was the best of their lives.

Their most memorable experience in the subarctic country, they said, was sitting in the warmth of a Finnish sauna before sprinting outside and diving into the freezing waters of the North Sea for a quick winter swim.

According to the Turkish National Agency, which manages the program, the European Parliament and European Council approved the new Erasmus(plus) program budget for the next term (2021-2027) in December last year.

Erasmus began as an EU student exchange program in 1987 and evolved into Erasmus(plus), a program that supports education, training, youth, and sports in Europe.

Turkey has been a part of the program since its inception in 2003.