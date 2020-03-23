Erdogan assures Turkey as coronavirus cases grow

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan assured the nation early Sunday about efforts to control the coronavirus pandemic, saying Turkey is doing its duty with its institutions to serve its citizens.

“I hope we will get over these difficult times together. Just follow the rules and guidance and also continue staying at homes,” he said on Twitter while reiterating that those older than 65 and anyone who has a chronic disease should not go outside.

Erdogan thanked health care workers for the job they are doing to keep the country safe.

“I applause all the doctors, nurses on behalf of my family and my nation, I believe we will get over this with them,” he said.

He also said Turkey has taken contingency measures to help the country deal with the virus.

“We have all kinds of products available. In markets, there is nothing which is exhausted or out of stock,” he added.

Turkey has 947 confirmed cases of the virus known as COVID-19, with 21 deaths.

COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, China last December, and has spread to at least 167 countries and regions, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Out of more than 303,000 confirmed cases, the death toll now nears 13,000, while more than 91,600 have recovered.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who become infected suffer only mild symptoms and recover.

The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic.