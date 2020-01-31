Erdogan decries ‘treason’ of Arab countries that back Trump’s Middle East plan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blasted a number of Arab nations on Friday for backing Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan, condemning it as “treason.”

“Some Arab countries that support such a plan commit treason against Jerusalem, as well as against their own people, and more importantly against all humanity,” Erdogan told his party’s provincial heads in Ankara, as quoted by local media.

Erdogan, a strong advocate of Palestinian rights, singled out Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Jordan. “Saudi Arabia in particular, you are silent. When will you break your silence? You look at Amman, Bahrain and Abu Dhabi [and they are]the same,” the Turkish president said.

Erdogan also stressed that such a “rogue state” as Israel, can never be credible for Turkey. “Leaving Jerusalem entirely in Israel’s bloody claws will be the greatest evil for all humanity,” he added.

His comments came after US President Donald Trump unveiled on Tuesday the details of the plan aimed at resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Dubbed a “deal of the century,” it was hailed by Israel and widely condemned by Palestine.

Regarding Jerusalem, it says that the city would become Israel’s “undivided capital,” and the Palestinian capital is supposed to be “in the section of East Jerusalem located in all areas east and north of the existing security barrier.”

The Turkish Foreign Ministry branded Trump’s plan “stillborn,” and Erdogan called it an attempt to “legitimize Israel’s occupation” of Palestinian territories.

In the past, Turkey was an outspoken critic of Washington’s decisions to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and move the US embassy there.

