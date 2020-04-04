Erdogan, Putin discuss ways of cooperation against COVID-19

ISTANBUL, April 1 (Xinhua) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed the ways of closer cooperation in the fight against the outbreak of COVID-19, Turkey’s presidential office said Wednesday.

Both leaders also discussed regional developments as well as bilateral issues during the phone conversation, the presidency announced in a written statement.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey climbed to 214, and the confirmed cases totaled 13,531 on Tuesday, according to the latest figures of the Health Ministry.