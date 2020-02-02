Erdogan says Russia not loyal to agreements on Syria

ISTANBUL, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Russia is not abiding by the agreements inked earlier to end the conflict in Syria’s Idlib region, local media reported.

Turkey and Russia agreed to ease the fighting in Idlib, the last rebel-held stronghold in northern Syria, and to establish a demilitarized zone there in line with the deals reached in Kazakhstan’s capital Nur-Sultan, formerly known as Astana, and the Russian city of Sochi.

“Currently, Russia is not loyal to Astana or Sochi,” state-run Anadolu Agency quoted Erdogan as saying.

“If Russia remains committed to these agreements, we will also move on with the same loyalty,” Erdogan told reporters during his return flight from Senegal.

Turkey would take a new stance in the face of Russia’s failure in stopping bombardments, the Turkish president noted.

He said Turkish delegations have been conducting talks with their Russian counterparts and telling them that “Turkey is running out of patience.”

The Syrian government forces, backed by Russia, have been carrying out airstrikes in Idlib, forcing civilians to leave their homes.

Erdogan earlier noted that close to 400,000 people from Idlib have started moving toward Turkey’s border, fleeing hostility in the region.

Turkey and Russia have initiated a new cease-fire in Idlib which supposed to come into effect on Jan. 12.