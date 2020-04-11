Erdogan sends Passover wishes to Jewish community

ANKARA

Turkey’s president sent Passover greetings Wednesday to the country’s Jewish community.

“On the occasion of Passover, I would like to emphasize once again that mutual love and respect in society is the foundation of peace and tranquility,” said Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“While our country is combating coronavirus, which affects whole world, our nation has once again demonstrated that it can overcome all difficulties with unity and solidarity,” he said.

The virus known as COVID019 appeared in China in December and has spread to at least 184 countries and regions, according to Johns Hopkins.

It attacks the respiratory system, and can be fatal. Most people who become infected will exhibit moderate symptoms, but it can be especially fatal for the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions like hypertension, diabetes, heart disease and asthma.

“On the occasion of their holidays, I would like to express my best wishes to all Jews, especially our Jewish citizens, with whom we live in peace, and greet them with my heart,” said Edrogan.

The Passover, or Pesach, holiday commemorates the Israelites’ exodus from Egypt under Moses and is considered one of the most holiest times on the Jewish calendar.