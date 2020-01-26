Erdogan to visit Algeria on Sunday

ALGIERS, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to pay an official two-day visit to Algeria on Sunday, the Algerian presidency said in a statement on Saturday.

On the occasion of this visit, “the two presidents will discuss ways and means to strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation, in addition to exchanging views on international issues of common interest,” said the statement.

Earlier, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune invited his Turkish counterpart to visit Algeria following the talks he held with visiting Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Algiers. Enditem