Eredivisie Standings

Mar 6 (OPTA) – Standings for the Eredivisie on Friday P W D L F A Pts 1 Ajax 24 17 2 5 65 22 53 2 AZ 24 17 2 5 50 17 53 …………………………………… 3 Feyenoord 24 13 8 3 48 35 47 …………………………………… 4 PSV 25 13 7 5 53 28 46 5 Willem II 25 13 5 7 37 32 44 6 Utrecht 24 11 5 8 45 33 38 7 Vitesse 25 11 5 9 44 35 38 …………………………………… 8 Groningen 25 10 5 10 27 25 35 9 Heracles 25 9 6 10 36 32 33 10 Heerenveen 25 8 9 8 40 38 33 11 Sparta 25 9 6 10 40 40 33 12 Emmen 25 8 5 12 29 45 29 13 VVV 25 8 4 13 24 48 28 14 Twente 25 7 6 12 34 45 27 15 Zwolle 26 7 5 14 37 55 26 …………………………………… 16 Fortuna 26 6 8 12 29 52 26 17 ADO 25 4 7 14 25 50 19 …………………………………… 18 Waalwijk 25 4 3 18 25 56 15 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League preliminary round 4-7: Europa League play-off 16-17: Relegation play-off 18: Relegation
