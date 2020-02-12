Erekat rejects Kushner’s remarks on holding Abbas responsible for current tension

RAMALLAH, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — A senior Palestinian official rejected on Friday the remarks of Jared Kushner on holding Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas responsible for the current tension between Israel and the Palestinians in the West Bank.

Kushner, a senior advisor and the son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump, is a main architect of the U.S. plan for peace in the Middle East, also known as “the Deal of the Century”.

Kushner on Thursday held Abbas, who rejected the U.S. plan, responsible for the growing tension between Israel and the Palestinians in the West Bank.

“Those who legalize the Israeli occupation and settlement are fully responsible for deepening the circle of violence and extremism,” said Saeb Erekat, Secretary General of Palestine Liberation Organization Executive Committee.

“When President Abbas addresses the United Nations Security Council next week, he will present a real plan for peace based on international law, peace references and the principle of the two-state solution on 1967 borders,” said Erekat.

Over the past two days, four Palestinians were killed by Israeli soldiers’ gunfire in the West Bank cities of Hebron, Jenin, and Tulkarem during protests against the U.S. peace plan.