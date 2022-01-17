Eric Zemmour, a candidate for the French presidency from the far-right, was found guilty of hate speech.

In the upcoming elections, a candidate who is no stranger to controversy fails to appear in court and is fined on a daily basis.

PARIS, FRANCE

Eric Zemmour, a far-right presidential candidate in France, was found guilty of incitement to hatred by the Paris Criminal Court on Monday.

According to France24, Zemmour labeled the kids as “thieves, killers, and rapists.”

They’re nothing more than that.

“It’s time to return them.”

Zemmour is a member of the Reconquete! (Reconquer!) political party and has spent his career in the media and as an author, frequently making exaggerated claims and using profane language on talk shows.

The court fined Zemmour a total of €10,000, which he must pay in 100 days at the rate of €100 per day.

Zemmour, as he had done in November of 2021, failed to show up for his scheduled court appearance on Monday.

If his fines aren’t paid, he may face jail time.

Zemmour has stated that he will appeal Monday’s verdict through his attorney, Olivier Pardo.

The candidate is no stranger to repercussions for his comments.

For similar outlandish, xenophobic language, he has been compared to former US President Donald Trump.

Zemmour has been investigated 16 times for comments he made about immigration and Islam, and has already received two prior hate speech convictions, as well as fines of €10,000 and €3,000.

The French presidential elections are scheduled for April, and despite his popularity among some, Zemmour’s chances of defeating incumbent President Macron and other candidates are uncertain.

He’s battling for endorsements, needing 500 by mid-March to get on the ballot.

On Monday, Zemmour issued a press release titled “Unaccompanied minors: An ideological and stupid condemnation” and denounced the judicial system as “invaded by ideologues,” which was also viewed on Twitter.