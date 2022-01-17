Eric Zemmour, a far-right presidential candidate in France, was found guilty of using racist hate speech in his campaign.

Eric Zemmour, a far-right presidential candidate in France, has been convicted of racist hate speech.

Eric Zemmour was fined in 2020 for remarks he made about unaccompanied migrant children.

Eric Zemmour, a far-right presidential candidate in France, was found guilty of inciting racial hatred for comments he made about unaccompanied migrant children in 2020.

A Paris court fined Zemmour €10,000 (£8,348) and ordered him to pay damages to anti-racism organizations in the thousands.

Olivier Pardo, his lawyer, stated that he had advised the aspiring leader to appeal the decision.

The leader of Maisons des Potes, a network of anti-racism organizations, Samuel Thomas, said they had hoped for a harsher punishment.

Mr Thomas explained, “We had hoped for him to lose his civic rights.”

“As a result, Eric Zemmour’s political career will be able to continue.”

“You are also responsible for crimes committed by far-right thugs when you incite racial hatred.”

In November, Zemmour was charged with “public insult” and “inciting to hatred or violence” against a group of people based on their ethnic, national, racial, or religious background.

He’s been convicted twice before for hate speech.

The former television personality is known for his anti-Islam and anti-immigrant rhetoric.

Along with another far-right leader, Marine Le Pen, he is seen as a major challenger to Emmanuel Macron in the upcoming presidential elections.

The case against Zemmour revolved around remarks he made in September 2020 about children arriving in France without parents or guardians.

They were “thieves” and “murderers,” he said, and they “cost us money.”

He was not present in court for the verdict and has previously denounced prosecutors’ “attempt to intimidate” him.

On Thursday, Zemmour will contest a charge of contesting crimes against humanity, which is illegal in France, for claiming in a 2019 television debate that Marshal Philippe Petain, the head of Vichy’s collaborationist government during WWII, saved France’s Jews from the Holocaust.

Last year, a court acquitted him, saying Zemmour’s comments refuted Petain’s role in the extermination, but that he wasn’t convicted because he spoke in haste.

In recent months, Zemmour has made similar remarks, and lawyers contesting his acquittal plan to use that as evidence in the appeal trial.

Zemmour had previously been convicted of inciting racial hatred for justifying discrimination against black and Hispanic people.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Eric Zemmour: France’s far-right presidential election candidate convicted for racist hate speech