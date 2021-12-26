Erika Jones is Alex Jones’ wife.

Erika Jones, who is Alex Jones’ wife?

ALEX Jones is well-known in Texas for his show “The Alex Jones Show.”

Erika Jones is his wife, but who is she?

Erika Wulff Jones, 43, is the owner of New Order Yoga and a yoga instructor.

In the early 2000s, she studied Comparative History at the University of Washington.

To open her yoga studio, she completed a 500-hour Registered Yoga Teacher training course.

Since May 2012, New Order Yoga has been located in Austin, Texas.

In 2017, she married radio personality Alex Jones.

Alex Jones is a 47-year-old radio host and author from the United States.

He was born in Dallas, Texas on February 11th, 1974.

His father is a dentist, while his mother is a stay-at-home mom.

Before their divorce in 2015, he was married to Kelly Rebecca Nichols for about 8 years.

He’s best known for hosting “The Alex Jones Show,” a radio talk show based in Austin, Texas.

His show has a weekly audience of around 2 million listeners and was syndicated on about 100 stations in 2001.

In Austin, he began his career on a live call-in public access television program before switching to radio in 1996.

On KJFK, he used to host a show called “The Final Edition.”

Jones ran for Texas House District 48 in 2000 as a Republican candidate.

America: Destroyed by Design, Jones’ first film, was released in 2998.

He has since released nearly 20 more documentaries.

9-11: Descent Into Tyranny and The Answer to 1984 Is 1776 are two of his books.

Jones is also the owner of the InfoWars website and its publisher.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates his net worth to be around (dollar)5 million.

