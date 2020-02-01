Eriksen joins Inter Milan

ROME, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — Inter Milan have signed Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur for 20 million euros, the Nerazzurri confirmed on Tuesday.

The Danish midfielder signed a contract until 2024, and is Inter’s third new arrival in the January transfer window, following Ashley Young and Victor Moses.

Eriksen’s contract with Spurs had just six months left to run, and the London side decided to cash in on him now rather than risk losing him for nothing in the summer.

A graduate of Ajax’s famed youth academy, Eriksen moved to Tottenham in the summer of 2013, and managed 69 goals and 89 assists for the north London club.

The playmaker also has 95 caps and 31 goals for the Danish national team, and played for his country at FIFA World Cups in 2010 and 2018.

Eriksen will wear the No. 24 jersey at the San Siro.