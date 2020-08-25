Erin O’Toole elected as leader of Canadian Conservative Party

OTTAWA, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) — Erin O’Toole won the Canadian Conservative Party leadership race after three ballots early Monday morning.

On the third and final ballot, O’Toole took 57 percent of the votes, compared to 43 percent for second-place contender Peter MacKay.

In his acceptance speech, O’Toole promised to work to unite the Conservative Party, champion Conservative values, and hold Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to account.

“We must continue to point out Liberal failings and corruption, but we must also show Canadians our vision for a stronger, more prosperous and more united Canada,” he said.

O’Toole, 47, takes over from Andrew Scheer who got elected in 2017 but failed to defeat Trudeau’s Liberals in the 2019 election. Enditem