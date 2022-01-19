Eritrea will receive (dollar)15.7 million in financial aid from China, according to official sources.

Officials say China will provide Eritrea with $15.7 million in financial aid.

Beijing reiterates its opposition to Eritrea’s ‘unilateral, illicit’ sanctions.

Somalia’s capital, MOGADISHU, is one of the world’s most dangerous cities

Eritrea will receive 100 million Yuan ((dollar)15.7 million) in financial aid from China, according to the country’s information minister.

Yemane Meskel’s comments came as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Eritrean counterpart Osman Saleh and President Isaias Afwerki to discuss bilateral relations and strategic partnership. Wang Yi is on a two-day official visit to Eritrea.

“Both sides are encouraged by the two Heads of State’s confirmation of further consolidation and development of the Strategic Partnership,” the statement read.

Under the Strategic Partnership and Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, the two countries also agreed to actively pursue practical cooperation in a variety of mutually beneficial areas.

“Any unilateral sanctions on Eritrea are opposed by the Chinese side.”

The Eritrean side reaffirms its commitment to the one-China principle,” the statement continued.

The United States imposed sanctions on Eritrea last year as a result of the conflict in Ethiopia.

Wang arrived in Eritrea’s capital Asmara on Tuesday evening, accompanied by a delegation, as part of his Eastern Africa tour.