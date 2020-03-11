Erling Haaland highlights ‘mistakes’ ahead of Borussia Dortmund’s second leg with PSG

Erling Haaland has been in excellent forms since making a January switch to Borussia Dortmund but the Norwegian insists he can do better

Despite scoring 12 goals in his first ten appearances after joining Borussia Dortmund for €20m (£17.5m) in January, Erling Haaland believes he can still get “much better”.

The Norwegian is one of the most exciting young forwards in world football and his prolific start to life at Dortmund have illustrated exactly why.

Having picked up exactly where he left off with former club RB Salzburg, Haaland has netted nine times in eight Bundesliga games, once in the DFB-Pokal and twice in Dortmund’s Champions League knockout clash with PSG .

His brace handed Dortmund a 2-1 advantage going into the second leg tie at the Parc des Princes with a quarter final spot on the line.

Manager Lucien Favre will be looking to Haaland to provide the firepower once again and the 19-year-old believes he can improve on his first leg display.

“Yes, ok, I scored two goals, but I also made a lot of mistakes during this match,” Haaland told France Football. “So let’s say it could have been much better than that.”

The tie will see him go up against a fellow young striker in Kylian Mbappe and Haaland has revealed he is a big fan of the World Cup winner.

“[Mbappe] is a fantastic player,” he added. “It was the first time I played against him in the first leg. He has so much talent, and even more.

“He is an extraordinary player. Everything he did at his age and when you look at his record, it’s completely crazy. He’s a great player.”

Recently, German legend Lothar Matthaus gave his verdict on Haaland , claiming he could “reach the level of [Robert] Lewandowski”.

“If I were him, I would stay in Dortmund for at least one and a half years in order to stabilize myself at this level,” Matthäus told Sport Bild.

“After all, it would be meaningless to think about a transfer every six months. But from 2021, Dortmund should look for a successor.

“He can reach the level of Lewandowski and become the best number nine in the world. His genes are good, and his environment has built up his career in a clear and professional fashion.”