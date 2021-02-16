Esports players receive vocational skill standards in China

BEIJING, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) — China’s human resources ministry has unveiled vocational skill standards for esports players and six other newly emerged professions.

The standards for esports players clarify professional activities and knowledge levels and are expected to help boost vocational training and skill appraisal in the sector, said the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.

Esports refers to organized, multiplayer video game competitions. It has injected new momentum into China’s gaming industry.

The number of esports players across the country last year grew 9.65 percent year on year to hit 488 million, read a report released jointly by the game publishing working committee of the China Audio-Video and Digital Publishing Association and the China Game Industry Development Research Institute.

The other newly released vocational skill standards involve professions such as chain operation managers, ability appraisers for the elderly, urban rail transit attendants, and ship lock and ship lift operators.

China has recognized 38 new professions and unveiled official vocational skill standards for nine new professions since 2019. Enditem