Esports-Preston joins Excel Esports as head of marketing

Feb 26 – British esports organisation Excel Esports named Milly Preston as its head of marketing on Wednesday.

Preston enters the esports industry after her stint with Leaders in Sport – a conference and content platform – and brings over eight years’ worth of sports marketing experience.

“Our ambition is to make Excel an iconic British brand that is globally recognised and with fantastic new additions to the team we are creating an infrastructure that will help us to achieve our goals,” Robin McCammon, chief commercial officer, Excel Esports said in a statement.

“I am excited that Milly joins us with deep experience of sports marketing and strategic thinking which will no doubt help in taking Excel Esports to new heights.”

Excel Esports, whose training facility is based at London’s Twickenham Stadium, are one of the founding members of the League of Legends European Championship.

They recently signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with British telecommunication giant BT. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)