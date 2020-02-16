Essex man has miracle escape after driving into huge sinkhole

A motorist had a lucky escape after driving their car into a sinkhole which opened up in a residential area in Essex after Storm Ciara wreaked havoc across the UK overnight.

An enormous void also appeared in a garden in Rochdale, after homes in the area were evacuated due to the flooding.

Dramatic photos show the vehicle in Essex submerged in the hole, as emergency workers attempted to pull it out.

The massive hole appeared in the early hours of this morning in Essex and local residents said they had heard a ‘commotion outside’.

The Toyota is seen nose first in the huge hole which opened up on Hatch Road in Brentwood.

It is not thought that the driver of the vehicle was injured after the incident.

Local Ollie Watson stumbled upon the dramatic scene outside his house at around 2:30am.

The 50-year-old said he didn’t hear the crash – which happened a few doors down – and only went to investigate after his daughter mentioned a disturbance outside.

He said: ‘I thought it was a road accident at first. We didn’t hear it. Our daughter heard a bit of a commotion.

‘We then thought that the fire brigade had cut the car in half – but it was actually just sticking out of the hole.

‘It’s very unusual. My neighbours were out there, and a few people from across the road.

‘I imagine that it will sit there for a while. They must be worried about more sinking, I suppose.

‘I had to be let through the cordon to go to work this morning.’

Meanwhile in Rochadale, residents were evacuated yesterday and one family were shocked when they discovered a huge sinkhole in their garden.

The shocking video footage shows water flowing underneath the garden, just feet away from when residents park their cars.

In total six flood warnings were issued across Greeater Manchester by the Environment Agency.

An amber wind warning and a yellow rain warning were also issued by the Met Office, with forecasters having warned that the strong gusts could bring a ‘danger to life’ due to flying debris and damage to buildings.

In a statement, Essex Fire and Rescue said: ‘Firefighters were called to Hatch Road, Pilgrims Hatch at 01:34am after reports that a sewer had partially collapsed.

‘On arrival, crews reported that the hole extended into the road and a car was trapped.

‘Six properties were evacuated due to unstable ground.

‘Crews worked to make the scene safe by 3:53am before leaving it in the care of Anglian Water’.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said, ‘We are currently onsite on Hatch Road, Pilgrims Hatch in Brentwood investigating a sink hole which has opened up in the road. We are working with other utilities (water and gas) plus the local police to assess if any of our pipes have been damaged.’

The Fire and Rescue service had been bombarded yesterday and had been called to over 70 incidents relating to the weather.

The service took hundreds of calls regarding the weather yesterday and responded to incidents such as fallen trees in Witham and a roof collapse in Braintree.