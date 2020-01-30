Esther Rantzen leads fury over why Nicholas Parsons was never knighted

Nicholas Parsons’s friend Dame Esther Rantzen today led tributes to the Just a Minute host as she said it was a ‘mystery’ why he was never knighted, after he died aged 96 surrounded by his family after a short illness.

Dame Esther, who was a trustee for The Silver Line helpline for older people for which Parsons was an ambassador, said ‘admirers like me always thought of him as Sir Nicholas Parsons’.

Her sentiments were echoed by many on social media, who said Parsons ‘should have been knighted years ago’ and claimed they ‘can’t think of a single person in public life more deserving of a knighthood’.

Parsons made an extraordinary contribution to film, TV and radio over a 74-year career which saw him host the BBC Radio 4 programme since its inception in 1967 and the long-running ITV game show Sale Of The Century.

The broadcaster, who had been married to his second wife Ann since 1995 and received a CBE in 2014 for services to charity, become a television regular on The Benny Hill Show following his acting debut in 1946.

Fellow BBC presenters lined up to pay tribute, with Graham Norton saying his death was ‘the sound of the final whistle’, referring to the end of a round on Just A Minute, and Nick Robinson calling him a ‘broadcasting giant’.

Parsons, who was born in Grantham, Lincolnshire, was best known for the long-running Radio 4 show where panellists have to speak for 60 seconds without hesitation, deviation or repetition.

BBC Radio 4 will broadcast a special episode of Just A Minute at 6.30pm tonight including highlights of great moments from different episodes. It will also air Nicholas Parsons in Conversation with Paul Merton at 11pm.

Both programmes were first broadcast to mark 50 years of Just A Minute.

There have been more than 900 episodes of the show – and he missed a recording for the first time ever in June 2018 because of flu, and then another in August last year due to a back problem.

His last episode first aired on September 16 last year and the show is currently between series. The broadcast was episode eight of series 85, and it was last broadcast on Radio 4 Extra on October 1 last year.

Today, his agent Jean Diamond said: ‘Nicholas passed away in the early hours of January 28 after a short illness at the age of 96. He was with his beloved family who will miss him enormously and who wish to thank the wonderful staff at the Stoke Mandeville Hospital.’

Comedian Paul Merton paid tribute, saying: ‘Nicholas was one of the kindest and most generous people I ever met. He was always upbeat and loved to work. He gave 100 per cent to everything he did.

‘Nicholas was the embodiment of Just A Minute, and his chairmanship was always very fair and very honest. I will miss him greatly as a friend, particularly as I thought he would be around forever.’

Among those paying tribute was BBC Director-General Tony Hall, who said: ‘Very few people have done so much to entertain audiences over the decades, and no one deserves to be called a broadcasting legend more than Nicholas Parsons.

‘His charm, inventive intellect and ability to create laughs were unsurpassed. Our thoughts are with his family and all who knew him.’

Mohit Bakaya, controller of BBC Radio 4, added: ‘Nicholas Parsons was one of the greats, a first class broadcaster and an icon in the world of British comedy.

‘Nicholas always brought his sharp wit, brilliant poise and warmth to everything he did – but particularly as host of Just a Minute where his excellence shone in each episode without hesitation, deviation or repetition.

‘He was that rare beast – a presenter whose appeal spread right across the generations – and he was a unique member of the Radio 4 family. He will be greatly missed by us all, as well as the many, many listeners who he entertained so brilliantly.’

Parsons said he was ‘flattered and delighted’ to be awarded a CBE for his charitable work in December 2013, but most will remember him for his broadcasting.

Julia McKenzie, creative director at BBC Studios Audio which produces Just a Minute, said: ‘Nicholas was such a smart and passionate man who cared deeply about his radio show and Radio 4 and its devoted listeners. He was utterly charming and faultlessly professional.

‘He was funny and kind in person and wonderful company. I can’t really believe he is gone today, he seemed indestructible. His legacy will live on with over 50 years of laughter-filled shows and the lasting friendships he made through his extraordinary career in show business.

‘My thoughts are very much with Annie, his beloved wife and constant support and companion who attended every recording, and the rest of his family. Nicholas, you dear man, what a full life you lived – you really did bring much wit and joy to us all and we thank you for that – we miss you.’

BBC presenter Andrew Neil added: ‘So sad to learn of the death of Nicholas Parsons, though at 96 it was a pretty impressive innings.

‘I last saw him a year ago and he was in great form. A more friendly, generous, polite and solicitous person you could not hope to meet.’

And Radio 4 Today programme presenter Nick Robinson tweeted: ‘Without hesitation, deviation or repetition I’d like to say that Nicholas Parsons was a broadcasting giant who proved that the straight man could be the real star of comedy. Will be hugely missed by all who work at and love.’

On June 4 2018, he missed his first ever episode of Just A Minute after 50 years at the helm and over more than 900 instalments.

He was replaced by regular panellist Gyles Brandreth and his absence sparked concerns for his health.

Today, write and broadcaster Brandreth tweeted: ‘The end of an era. Nicholas Parsons was such a lovely man – and so versatile: actor, entertainer, writer, TV star & radio host without equal, but for me, most of all, friend.

‘I knew him for more than 50 years: he was simply the best. Thinking of his wonderful wife Annie & family.’

Brandreth tweeted a photo of himself with the Just a Minute host, adding: ‘Nicholas Parsons was a wonderful role model: always courteous, always good-humoured, always the professional & still at his best aged 95!

‘I thought he was immortal because he was always so alive. Such sadness today, but what a career to celebrate, from the 1940s to 2020. My hero!’

Dame Esther was also among the people paying tribute to Parsons and told how he overcame a speech impediment to have a hugely successful career on screen and on radio.

She said: ‘Nicholas was a miracle of broadcasting talent at an age when many people would have gratefully retired. His mental and verbal agility kept the iconic Radio 4 programme Just A Minute going from the time he chaired the pilot, through to today.

‘He overcame a stammer, he was extraordinarily versatile, being the perfect straight man for famous comics to appearing in black suspenders in the Rocky Horror Show to delighting full houses at the Edinburgh Festival to his most recent role as King Rat of the Water Rats charity.

‘His huge contribution to Childline and The Silver Line has made a huge difference transforming the lives of children and older people, and he has been a valued supporter for the Lord’s Taverners and many other charities.

‘The only mystery is why he was never knighted but friends and admirers like me always thought of him as Sir Nicholas Parsons.

‘As a friend of his for many years I will miss him desperately and I know his millions of fans will feel the same.’

DailyMail.com US Editor-at-Large Piers Morgan was also among those paying tribute, saying: ‘RIP Nicholas Parsons, 96. A wonderful man who brought so much fun, charm, wit & pleasure to so many millions of people over so many decades. What a life.’

And actor Stephen Fry was keen to point out how naturally funny Parsons was on Just A Minute.

He tweeted: ‘Oh no. Nicholas Parsons gone? He ruled Just a Minute for Just a Lifetime. A stunning achievement: never scripted, always immaculate. From comedian’s sidekick to great institution, via Sale of the Century & much more. Unrivalled continuity, professionalism & commitment. Farewell x.’

TV host Graham Norton added: ‘The sound of the final whistle. Nicholas Parsons was truly the kindest and most generous person I’ve ever worked with.

‘His continued delight at being a part of show business should be an inspiration to us all! Huge love to his wife Annie and his whole family.’

And Good Omens writer Neil Gaiman said: ‘Heartbroken. I was thrilled to have been able to work with Nicholas Parsons on Good Omens.

‘I sort of directed him, but the direction was basically ‘You’re Nicholas Parsons so do that’. Kind and professional and a pleasure to work with. So sad.’

Parsons played Dagon, Lord of the Files in the 2019 TV mini-series adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s book.

Writer Neil Gaiman also shared a picture of himself with Parsons, tweeting: ‘I’m so proud to be in this photo working with someone I’d respected and admired through Just a Minute for most of a lifetime.

‘RIP Nicholas Parsons. You were an inspiration. Thank you for being part of #GoodOmens.’

Veteran DJ Tony Blackburn tweeted: ‘Very sad to hear that the wonderful Nicholas Parsons has passed away.

‘I knew him for years and have always been a big fan. On his 90th birthday we gave him a Superman Dressing Gown which he told me he loved. He was a superman and a great entertainer. I will miss him very much.’

Comedian Chris Addison wrote on Twitter: ‘Years ago I was due to do Just A Minute and had to cancel at the last minute because of Unexpected Developments in the run up to the birth of one of my kids.

‘The next day, Nicholas Parsons called to make sure everything was all right and ask if we needed anything. RIP, you gent.’

And comedian Rachel Parris tweeted an anecdote about Parsons from the Chortle comedy awards in 2016.

She said: ‘The room was cacophonous, everyone was talking over the winners as usual, all night, until Nicholas Parsons won an award, and a reverent hush fell over the whole room followed by a thunderous standing ovation. Even drunk comics know true quality.’

Another comedian, Russell Kane, also tweeted: ‘Really sad about Nicholas Parsons. What a legend. Was always lovely and encouraging. Rest in peace, may your minutes be remembered without hesitation.’

While Julian Clary said: ‘Dear Nicholas Parsons RIP. So clever, funny and generous. I thought he, and the twinkle in his eyes, would go on forever. What a remarkable life and career.’

And comedian Janey Godley tweeted: ‘I think I should mention that Nicholas Parsons was one of the very few old school iconic comedians/presenters who was very much invested in new and young comics at Edinburgh – he came to see our shows and spent time getting to know us – he was one of ‘us’ he loved stand up.

‘The sheer delight knowing that Nicholas was in your audience was something that ‘lifted’ our spirits at the fringe – despite his age and workload he came to see HEAPS of comedy shows and sat and chatted with us afterwards – nobody else that famous did that for us.

‘He took time with new and emerging comics and always was generous with his time. We were used to famous faces at the fringe but Nicholas was that guy who sat in a tiny hot room and laughed and cheered you on. And for that I will always love him.’

Among his many charitable commitments, Parsons had a long association with the Grand Order of Water Rats and the Lord’s Taverners, for which he served as president.

In a statement issued on the Lord’s Taverners website, they said: ‘Everyone at the Lord’s Taverners is saddened to hear of the passing of Nicholas Parsons, CBE.

‘Member number HM545 and President from 1998-1999, Nicholas has been a huge supporter of our fundraising events and work with disadvantaged and disabled young people since he joined the charity in 1964.

‘We would like to extend our condolences to his wife Annie and his family during this difficult time. His energy, fun and enthusiasm for the charity will be great missed.’