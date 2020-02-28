Estonia confirms first case of coronavirus infection

TALLINN, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) — The first case of coronavirus infection was confirmed in Estonia, the country’s health authority Health Board announced Thursday morning.

The patient, an Iranian citizen living permanently in Estonia, is currently under the care of doctors at the West Tallinn Central Hospital Infection Clinic, according to the Health Board.

The patient recently arrived in the country by bus from Riga, Latvia, said Tanel Kiik, Minister of Social Affairs, when confirming the news to local media Estonian Public Broadcasting Corporation (ERR), adding that the patient is currently in quarantine in hospital.

“The passengers on the bus are currently being identified and contacted,” Kiik said, although he was unable to say how many people had been on the bus and had had contact with the infected person.

The patient had no opportunity to travel around Estonia after arriving by bus, said a spokesperson from the Health Board.

The minister also told ERR that the decision for quarantine is up to individual states.