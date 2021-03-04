Estonian, Latvian presidents discuss pandemic response, recovery

RIGA, March 2 (Xinhua) — Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid paid a working visit to Latvia on Tuesday, with the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and recovery from the crisis featuring high on her agenda, the office of Latvian President Egils Levits said.

Levits, who welcomed his Estonian counterpart at Riga Castle, noted that Kaljulaid’s visit symbolically marks the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The two leaders’ talks focused on their experiences in battling the COVID-19 pandemic, including educating people about vaccines against the coronavirus and their safety, as well as countering disinformation. “The sooner a large number of people get the vaccine, the sooner we will return to normality,” the Latvian president said.

They also discussed plans for economic reforms, which the Baltic countries intend to carry out with support from the European Recovery and Resilience Facility.

The two leaders reasserted their commitment to common goals in the field of renewable energy, including a plan to jointly build a wind farm in the Baltic Sea. Enditem