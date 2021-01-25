Estonian parties sign agreement to form coalition gov’t

TALLINN, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — Estonia’s Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas and Center Party chairman Juri Ratas, who is also caretaker Prime Minister, on Monday signed an agreement to form a new coalition government.

Kallas said on social media that she expects, after the signing of the agreement and her presentation, the Estonian parliament Riigikogu will authorize her to form the new government of the Reform-Center coalition, which occupies 59 seats out of the 101 parliamentary seats.

On Sunday, both parties unveiled a list of the new coalition government ministers, with seven posts for each party and the 43-year-old Kallas expected to become the new prime minister.

On Jan. 14, Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid formally nominated Kallas as the candidate for prime minister, one day after Ratas submitted his resignation over allegations of his party’s involvement in “possible corruption” in relation to a property development project in Tallinn.

Ratas’s resignation led to the end of the coalition of the Center, the Conservative People’s Party, and Isamaa. It was formed after Kallas had failed to set up a coalition government although her Reform Party won 34 seats to become the largest party in the Estonian parliamentary election in March 2019. Enditem