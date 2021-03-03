Estonia’s incidence rate of coronavirus rises to record level

TALLINN, March 1 (Xinhua) — Estonia’s 14-day incidence rate of the coronavirus rose to a record high level and exceeded 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days, official statistics revealed on Monday.

The 14-day incidence rate of the virus rose to 1,035 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the reporting period, according to the Estonian Health Board. In the past 24 hours alone, the country registered 1,028 new coronavirus cases and nine new deaths.

Estonian Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik described the situation on the coronavirus front as “new negative heights,” local media reported.

“It is the fastest rate since fall. It is only a matter of time, with a trend like this, when the number of patients requiring hospitalization exceeds hospital capacity,” Kiik was quoted as saying at a press conference.

The government approved on Friday more stringent measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said that taking into consideration proposals by researchers, the government has established supplementary rules across Estonia to ensure hospitals have the capability to admit new patients and continue scheduled treatment. She also called on people to make a joint effort and adhere to the agreed rules.

As the world is struggling to contain the pandemic, vaccination is underway in Estonia and some other countries with the already-authorized coronavirus vaccines.

A total of 78,759 individuals have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, and 34,050 individuals have received two doses.

Meanwhile, 256 candidate vaccines are still being developed worldwide — 74 of them in clinical trials — in countries including Germany, China, Russia, Britain and the United States, according to information released by the World Health Organization on Feb. 26. Enditem