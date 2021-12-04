Ethan Crumbley, the alleged shooter at Oxford High School, ‘was looking forward to shooting in Michigan in a premeditated attack,’ according to cops.

According to Michigan police, accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley was “looking forward” to the “premeditated” attack.

Jennifer and James Crumbley, Ethan’s parents, were charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter each following their first court appearance in connection with the school shooting on Saturday.

“We have clear evidence it was premeditated and he (Ethan Crumbley) was actually looking forward to it,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard of Oakland County, Michigan, said at a press conference Saturday afternoon.

According to Bouchard, all three Crumbleys are being held in the same Michigan prison.

They are being checked on “multiple times an hour,” according to Bouchard, who also stated that they are isolated and have no contact with one another.

Jennifer and James Crumbley were discovered in Detroit early Saturday morning after allegedly eluding authorities.

According to CNN, a person of interest may face charges of aiding and abetting or obstruction of justice for allegedly assisting the Crumbley parents in their concealment.

“Where they were and how they were appeared to support the position they were hiding in, and they weren’t looking to surrender at that point,” Bouchard said.

Attorneys for the Crumbley parents deny that they are on the run.

Ethan Crumbley was charged as an adult with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of terrorism in the shooting that killed Hana St.

Juliana, 14, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Tate Myre, 16, and Justin Shilling, all of whom are in their teens.

“The majority are improving fairly well,” Bouchard said of the injured victims of the attack.

According to reports, Ethan was shot after receiving a gun as an early Christmas present from his father on Black Friday.

Ethan proudly displayed the gift on Instagram, referring to it as his “new beauty.”

This is said to be the same gun that was used in the attack.

