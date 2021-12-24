Ethan Crumbley, the school’shooter,’ drew a gun and a victim before the massacre, according to documents.

Ethan Crumbley, the alleged school shooter, drew a gun and a shooting victim before the massacre, according to documents.

ETHAN Crumbley’s drawings show that before the deadly massacre, the suspected school shooter drew a weapon and a shooting victim.

Teachers were concerned in the days leading up to the massacre about the 15-year-old sophomore’s artwork and behavior.

After that, they informed Oxford High School officials.

After the shooting in Oxford, Michigan, Crumbley was arrested and charged with murder and other crimes.

Crumbley drew terrifying images of a bullet and a person shot with a laughing emoji, prosecutors revealed earlier this month.

This led to two separate meetings with the teen, one of which took place just hours before the deadly spree that claimed the lives of four students.

James and Jennifer Crumbley, Crumbley’s parents, have pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter.

According to Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald, “the parents were the only individuals in a position to know about the access to weapons.”

“The gun appears to have been just freely available to that individual,” says the prosecutor.

The parents’ actions, she said at the time, went “far beyond negligence.”

Ethan’s mother Jennifer messaged her son “don’t do it” after telling him to “learn not to get caught,” according to McDonald.

This came after he was allegedly discovered looking for ammunition online while at school.

At 1.22 p.m. on the day of the shooting, Ethan’s mother, Jennifer, texted him, saying, “Ethan, don’t do it,” according to prosecutors.

Ethan, on the other hand, was said to have opened fire at 12.51 p.m.

Prosecutors claim a teacher who saw the teen’s drawings photographed them.

“The thoughts won’t stop, please help me,” the note allegedly read.

My life is pointless.

“The world has passed away.”

“My life is pointless” and “the world is dead,” the note is said to have said.

According to the superintendent, Ethan told school officials that the drawing was part of a video game he was working on and that he aspires to be a video game designer.

Deputies arrived at the school around lunchtime and quickly arrested the suspect in a hallway.

As deputies approached, he raised his hands in the air, according to Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

Sheriff Bouchard of Oakland County said the suspect emerged from the restroom armed with a 9MM semi-automatic handgun, fired around 15-20 shots in the school’s south end, and acted alone.

The boy’s parents had been summoned to the school before the violence, according to the sheriff.

Bouchard refused to go into specifics about the behavior that concerned school officials.

“There is nothing he could have gone through that would have justified senseless, absolutely brutal violence against other children,” he said.



