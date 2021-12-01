Ethan Crumbley, the shooter at Oxford High School, is who he is.

Who is Ethan Crumbley, the shooter from Oxford High School?

ETHAN Crumbley shot and killed several classmates at his Michigan high school before surrendering to police and facing adult charges.

The incident, which occurred on November 30, 2021, has left the community in a state of disarray.

The shooter at Oxford High School has been identified as Ethan Crumbley, 15.

Crumbley was taken into custody and placed in a special cell, according to Oakland County Executive David Coulter.

According to preliminary evidence, his father purchased the weapon he is accused of using on November 26.

He was not hurt in the shooting, but he was put on suicide watch, with someone checking on him every 15 minutes.

While homicide and attempted homicide are the preliminary charges, cops say the prosecutor will decide whether or not the suspect will be tried as an adult.

Within three minutes of the first squad car being dispatched to the scene, the suspected shooter was apprehended.

It came after video surfaced of the alleged shooter impersonating a cop while students hid in a classroom.

So far, police have been unable to establish a timeline of events, but they are hopeful that as the investigation progresses, they will be able to determine a possible motive.

The suspect has since seen a lawyer and “invoked his right to remain silent,” according to the authorities.

On November 30, 2021, just before 1 p.m., Oakland police responded to reports of an “active shooter” at the facility, where staff and students heard gunshots.

Parents were informed that their children would be evacuated while authorities searched the area.

Seven students and one teacher were injured, in addition to the three fatalities.

According to a cop, three people were shot and are in critical condition.

Within five minutes of the 911 call, police arrived on the scene, and the 15-year-old suspect was taken into custody.

When the first gunshot rang out, one student was walking from lunch.

She claimed to have heard gunshots and seen another student who was bleeding.

She said she “just ran” after hearing a total of five gunshots.

“He was bleeding from his cheek and arm,” the student explained.

Just send prayers to those who have been injured.

It’s just depressing.”

Three other students said they froze when they heard the first shot, but “just started running” when they heard the second.

“It was complete chaos,” another student said.

People were getting into their vehicles, terrified of being hit.”

Savannah, a 17-year-old student, later told Fox2 News that her boyfriend had told her something was wrong…

