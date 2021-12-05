Ethan Crumbley, the shooter at Oxford High School, told a counselor that the disturbing bloody drawings were for a ‘video game.’

Ethan Crumbley, the suspect in the Oxford High School shooting, told a counselor that the disturbing bloody drawings were for a ‘video game.’

Ethan Crumbley, the alleged school shooter, told guidance counselors the disturbing drawings his teacher discovered were for a video game he was designing, according to school officials.

A teacher discovered a note on his desk with a drawing of a handgun pointing at the words, “The thoughts won’t stop, help me,” hours before Crumbley, 15, is accused of firing a semi-automatic handgun at Oxford High School, killing four people and injuring seven others, according to prosecutors.

According to prosecutors, another drawing included a bullet with the words “Blood everywhere” above it, as well as a drawing of a bleeding person who appeared to have been shot twice.

Crumbley was removed from class and his parents were contacted after the note was discovered, according to prosecutors.

According to Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Throne in a message to the school community on Saturday, Crumbley told school guidance counselors that the “concerning” drawings were for a video game he was designing and that he wanted to pursue video game design as a career.

Crumbley’s parents were “difficult to reach,” according to Throne, and while they awaited their arrival, the teenager sat in the counselors’ office for 90 minutes doing his homework while staff “continued to observe, analyze, and speak” with him.

“Based on his behavior, responses, and demeanor, which appeared calm,” Throne said, “counselors never believed the student might harm others.”

According to Throne, when his parents finally arrived, counselors “asked specific and probing questions regarding the potential for self-harm or harm to others.”

However, the superintendent stated that Crumbley’s answers, as well as those of his parents, led the counselors to believe that he posed no threat to himself or others.

Throne stated, “The student’s parents never informed the school district that he had direct access to a firearm or that they had recently purchased a firearm for him.”

“Whether or not the gun was in his backpack has not been confirmed by law enforcement to our knowledge, nor by our investigation at this time,” the superintendent added.

Crumbley’s parents were also told at the meeting that they had 48 hours to get their son counseling.

“When asked to take their son home for the day,” Throne said, “the parents flatly refused and left without their son, apparently to return to work.”

Crumbley was sent back to class “rather than… to an empty house,” according to Throne, due to his lack of disciplinary record.

He also stated that he had requested a third-party investigation into Crumbley’s communications with students and staff in the lead-up to…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.