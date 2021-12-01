Ethan Crumbley was identified as the Oxford High School shooter who “killed four people with a semi-automatic gun his father bought just days before.”

ETHAN Crumbley has been identified as the Oxford high school shooter who killed four students with a semi-automatic handgun his father allegedly purchased just days before.

Minutes after authorities responded to the shooting, Crumbley, a sophomore at the school, was taken into custody without incident.

The alleged gunman is being held in a juvenile detention center, where he has been placed on suicide watch, with someone checking on him every 15 minutes.

According to Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard, the suspect emerged from the restroom armed with a 9MM semi-automatic handgun and fired around 15-20 shots in the school’s south end.

The weapon he is accused of using was purchased on November 26 by his father, according to preliminary evidence.

Tate Myre, 16, and Hana St. were among the students killed in the Oxford high school shooting.

Juliana Baldwin, 14, and Madisyn Baldwin, 17, are 14 and 17 years old, respectively.

Justin Shilling, 15, died from his injuries around 10 a.m. on Wednesday after being in critical condition following the shooting.

The shooting on Tuesday afternoon at the high school in Oxford, Michigan, injured eight others, including a teacher.

Authorities swarmed Crumbley’s home, which is about a half-mile east of the high school, hours after he was arrested.

They’ve taken the shooter’s phone and will conduct an inventory of the items taken from the residence.

Crumbley, according to the Detroit News, was a “bespectacled boy” who appeared in a local newspaper in 2017.

The boy was a fifth-grader at an international baccalaureate school, according to the news outlet.

Crumbley was part of a group of students working on a poverty project at the time, and he expressed concern for the homeless and hungry.

The school shooter “tried to lure out frightened pupils” by posing as a cop, according to chilling footage posted on social media.

Students cowered in the classroom as the 15-year-old gunman attempted to persuade them that they did not need to hide.

“Sheriff’s office,” he said, “you may now leave.”

Before students escaped through a window, the gunman called a classmate “bro.”

After hearing gunshots, Aiden Page, a senior student, said his teacher barricaded the door and told the students to hide.

“We grabbed calculators and scissors just in case the shooter got in and we had to attack them,” he told CNN.

As school buses lined up outside after the press conference, students were seen being consoled by their parents.

Others were seen on their phones as students huddled in groups in the snow.

As students lined up outside, cars lined up as well…

