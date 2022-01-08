Ethan Crumbley’s parents took $3,000 out of his bank account before “hiding in a friend’s studio and asking him for vodka.”

Ethan Crumbley’s parents allegedly drained $3,000 from his bank account before “hiding in a friend’s studio and asking for vodka,” according to court documents.

Jennifer and James Crumbley appeared in court on Friday, facing charges of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the November 30 shooting at Oxford High School, which killed four teenagers and injured several others.

Prosecutors told the court that in the two days following the shooting, as they fled their Oakland County home, the couple made several dubious decisions.

It all started when they allegedly took (dollar)3,000 from his bank account, leaving him with only 99 cents.

The judge had previously mentioned how the couple got burner phones after moving to another county knowing they were going to be charged.

After authorities launched a manhunt for the teenager’s parents, authorities tracked them down to a basement on Bellevue Street in Detroit, Michigan, on December 4.

As they settled into their new surroundings, the Crumbleys allegedly asked a friend to bring them vodka and orange juice.

The defense claimed that their clients sought refuge after their home address was allegedly leaked on the internet, resulting in death threats.

The prosecution, on the other hand, disagreed, claiming that the couple had shown no signs of surrender and had also failed to return several phone calls from attorneys.

The Crumbleys have been incarcerated since December 4 and have been unable to post bond.

They’re accused of giving their son Ethan Crumbley access to a gun and refusing to take him home earlier that day after school counselors confronted them with disturbing violence drawings.

After Ethan wrote in his journal that he was “scared of a demon in his home,” they were accused of ignoring his texts and calls.

Defense attorneys for the Crumbleys claimed they did not pose a flight risk and had received threats in the aftermath of the attack.

Ethan, 15, also made a brief appearance in court earlier this month, weeks after a judge rescheduled his first appearance in December after both the prosecution and defense requested more time to go over the mountains of evidence from the shooting.

The teen’s alleged rampage began on November 30 in the early afternoon, shortly after a meeting between himself, his parents, and a school counselor who had received a report of the teen’s disturbing drawings.

Prosecutors said a teacher found a note on his desk with a drawing of a handgun pointing at the words “The thoughts won’t stop, help me.”

It’s also been revealed that 40 minutes after his son allegedly shot four people, James dialed 911…

