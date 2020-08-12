Ethel the emu back home safe and well after nearly a week on the run

ETHEL the emu is back home safe and well after nearly a week on the run.

The 6ft bird scarpered from her enclosure when builders accidentally let her out.

She was spotted more than a dozen times in woodland near Doncaster, South Yorks.

Pictures and videos were posted on social media to find the bird, which had been pelted by yobs.

But nobody could catch her as she raced away at 30mph when anyone approached.

This is because, unlike comedian Rod Hull’s emu puppet which loved to attack famous guests, Ethel is shy and reserved.

Now, a friend of the owner has revealed the runaway has been caught.

Victoria Robinson-Hewitt said: “They were having some work done and the builders accidentally let her out. But Ethel is home safe and sound.”

Victoria posted a thank you message to animal lovers who had helped in the search.

She said: “She’s home, thank you all for sharing — group effort, this.

“It’s amazing what pulling together can do.”

Another pal Dawn Ellen Chambers said: “Ethel the emu has landed home.”

