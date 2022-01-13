Ethiopia claims it is not preventing aid from reaching Tigray.

Ethiopia denies obstructing aid to Tigray.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged the international community to pressure Ethiopia to allow deliveries to Tigray, claiming that the Ethiopian government is preventing aid from reaching the region.

NAIROBI, Kenya and ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia

Ethiopia denied obstructing aid deliveries to the restive Tigray region on Thursday, accusing the World Health Organization (WHO) and others of ignoring the plight of war victims in the north.

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been fighting the federal army for more than a year, has been accused of serious acts that have hampered food and non-food aid deliveries to the region, according to the Government Communication Service (GCS).

The statement was made in response to comments made by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who claimed that the government is preventing aid from reaching the rebellious Tigray region.

“Instead of returning the 1,010 trucks that traveled into the region to deliver humanitarian aid, evidence shows that the group is using them as military logistics in its current attack on neighboring Amhara and Afar,” said GCS.

Since December, the government has accused the TPLF of attacking and blocking aid delivery routes via the Afar regional state.

“To make matters worse, the group invaded the Abala line, which is a gateway to the Tigray area for humanitarian aid, and began firing heavy artillery, halting aid shipments since December 15, 2021,” the report stated.

The government was “regularly discussing with stakeholders” and “getting ready to deliver aid using 118 World Food Program trucks,” according to the statement.

-“Tigray’s Hell”

Tedros, a former member of the TPLF’s executive committee and a Tigray native, accused the government of blocking aid to the region’s rebellious Tigray region on Wednesday.

“We are witnessing hell in Tigray like nowhere else on the planet.

He stated, “Everything must be done by the international community.”

“The most basic thing is to have unrestricted access to food and medicine.”

Even during a conflict, humanitarian access should be allowed at all times.”

Despite repeated requests, he said, WHO aid was not allowed to enter Tigray.

The Ethiopian government claimed that during the TPLF’s occupation of Afar and the Amhara region, the WHO and other international organizations “remained mute” in the face of looting and destruction by the TPLF, which are now under government control.

“Those international institutions continued to take a one-sided, skewed perspective, ignoring all of the harm.”

