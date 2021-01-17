Ethiopia commends China’s anti-COVID-19 assistance

ADDIS ABABA, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) — Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonen on Thursday commended China’s anti-COVID-19 assistance, said the Ethiopian Foreign Ministry.

During talks with the new Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia Zhao Zhiyuan, Mekonen, who doubles as Ethiopia’s foreign minister, said the African country appreciates the valuable support offered by the Chinese government and companies, including the Jack Ma Foundation, for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also applauded China’s principled stand on a number of issues, which echoes the principle of “African solutions to African problems,” said a statement from the foreign ministry.

Zhao pledged to scale up China’s already strong relationship with Ethiopia on issues of importance to both countries, including in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.

China has donated several batches of medical supplies to Ethiopia to help fight the virus.

Some Chinese medical professionals are also currently undertaking experience-sharing programs with their Ethiopian counterparts on how to stem the spread of COVID-19 in Ethiopia.

As of Thursday afternoon, COVID-19 cases in Ethiopia reached 129,455 with 2,006 deaths. Enditem