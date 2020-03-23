Ethiopia confirms three more COVID-19 cases

ADDIS ABABA, March 20 (Xinhua) — Three more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Ethiopia, bringing the total in the African country to nine, the health ministry said on Friday.

“As of March 19, Ethiopia has confirmed three more cases and there are a total of nine cases since the confirmation of the first case on March 13,” the ministry said in a statement.

A 44-year-old Japanese national who had contact with a previously confirmed case was among the three new cases and the contact tracing team was following up the case, the ministry said.

The second case was an 85-year-old Ethiopian, and the third a 39-year-old Austrian who arrived in Ethiopia on March 15, it said.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Monday ordered immediate suspension of schools, universities, large meetings and sporting events in face of the rapid spread of COVID-19.

Ethiopia, the second populous nation in Africa with a population of about 105 million, has set up a ministerial-level committee on COVID-19 preparedness and response. It commissioned a National Public Emergency Operation Center on Jan. 27.