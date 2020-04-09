Ethiopia declares state of emergency amid COVID-19

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Wednesday declared a state of emergency to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Ethiopia has so far confirmed 52 cases of the virus and two fatalities.

There are fears, however, the new infections and cases may rise in the coming weeks.

In a message to the nation, Abiy said his country is combatting the virus on three fronts.

“If things go out of control, we will take all the necessary measures accordingly,” he said, without mentioning what those measures would be.

Last month, the Ethiopian government closed schools across the nation to prevent the spread of the virus, while it kept university students at campuses restricting their movement.

He said his government would also take the necessary measures to offset the losses expected in the industrial sector due to the spread of the COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Ethiopia’s major foreign currency earner, the Ethiopian Airlines revealed that it incurred losses to the tune of $550 million as air travel took a backseat due to restrictions to curb the pandemic.