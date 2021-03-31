Ethiopia football team qualifies for Africa Cup of Nations after 8-year absence

ADDIS ABABA, March 31 (Xinhua) — Ethiopia will return to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after an absence of eight years despite losing the final match to Cote d’Ivoire on Tuesday.

Ethiopia lost the final match 3-1 to Cote d’Ivoire.

Ethiopia went through after Madagascar was held to a goalless draw by Niger in the other group match, meaning the east African country’s football team finished second in the group and earned a ticket to the 33rd edition of AFCON.

Cote d’Ivoire topped the group, with Madagascar and Niger finishing third and fourth, both missing out on the 33rd edition of AFCON.

Cameroon will host the 33rd edition of AFCON, which will be held in January 2022. Algeria are the defending champions.

Ethiopia’s participation in the Africa Cup of Nations after eight years of absence was greeted with jubilation in the East African country’s capital, Addis Ababa, with residents honking car horns and waving the tricolored yellow, red and green flag of the country.

A total of 24 African national football teams drawn into six groups of four are expected to compete in the 33rd edition of AFCON, Africa’s most prestigious football tournament. Enditem