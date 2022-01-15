Ethiopia has been preventing health supplies from reaching Tigray since July, according to the World Health Organization.

Ethiopia has been blocking health supplies from reaching Tigray since July, according to the World Health Organization.

The UN health agency responds to Ethiopian allegations leveled against Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Since last July, Ethiopia has prevented health supplies from reaching Tigray, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The UN health agency was responding to Ethiopian accusations leveled against its chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who hails from the country’s northwestern region.

The WHO said in a statement to Anadolu Agency that it has repeatedly called for immediate and unhindered delivery of health supplies to the people of Tigray, where the government’s federal forces have been fighting the rebellious Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which once dominated Ethiopian politics, for 14 months.

Since then, tens of thousands have died and millions have been displaced, with hundreds of thousands facing famine-like conditions.

Ethiopia withdrew its support for Tedros after he claimed the government was blocking humanitarian aid to the region, which Ethiopia denies.

Ethiopia expressed its disapproval of Tedros’ “moral, legal, and professional standing” in a letter to the WHO’s Executive Board, claiming that it “threatened” the organization’s integrity.

It urged the World Health Organization to launch an investigation into Tedros’ “misconduct and violation of his professional and legal responsibilities.”

The WHO chief was accused of “interfering in Ethiopia’s internal affairs,” including its relations with Eritrea, according to the letter.

According to Anadolu Agency, “the World Health Organization Secretariat is aware that the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has dispatched a note verbale.”

It “will continue to request that the Ethiopian government allow humanitarian supplies and services to be delivered to the 7 million people in Tigray, Ethiopia, who are living under a de facto blockade…”

“Despite multiple requests to Ethiopian authorities,” the statement continued, “the WHO has been prevented from delivering health supplies to Tigray since July 15, 2021.”

As in all conflicts, the WHO’s and the international community’s primary goal is to gain access to affected civilians, including displaced people, so that they can be safe and healthy.

“This is also true in Tigray and other parts of northern Ethiopia.”

Tedros, the first African WHO director-general, denied taking sides in the conflict earlier this year.