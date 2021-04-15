Ethiopia reports 1,893 new COVID-19 cases

ADDIS ABABA, April 15 (Xinhua) — Ethiopia registered 1,893 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 234,405 as of Wednesday evening, said the country’s Ministry of Health.

During the period, 24 new related deaths were reported across the country, bringing the national tally to 3,252.

The country reported 863 more recoveries, taking the national count to 174,591.

Ethiopia, Africa’s second-most populous nation, has so far reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has some 56,560 active COVID-19 cases, of which 995 are said to be severe.

The latest figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that Ethiopia’s COVID-19 cases accounted for about 5 percent of the African continent’s total.

Ethiopia is rolling out a nationwide vaccination program after the country received its first batch of 2.2 million COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX recently.

The East African country had also received a batch of China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines donated by the Chinese government. Enditem